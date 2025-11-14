The Nigerian feminist community has lost a member as a married woman has announced that she no longer believes in feminism

She opened up about how she became a feminist after following feminists on social media

In a video shared online, the former feminist, married to a Benin man, narrated what informed her decision to quit feminism

A Nigerian feminist, @an_gel52, caused quite a stir on TikTok after she declared that she has quit feminism.

According to the woman, she had been fighting with her husband, a Benin man, for months because she decided to practice her feminist beliefs at home.

Why pro-feminist dumped movement

Seeing how it affected her marriage, the former feminist decided to quit.

She admitted that she had shied away from social media for a while because she didn't want to teach her followers one thing while doing the opposite at home.

The woman decided to come clean to her followers as feminism didn't work for her, noting that she was influenced to be a feminist after following feminists on social media.

Following her renunciation of feminism, she excitedly informed her followers that she is back to her old self and would resume teaching women to be submis'sive to their husbands.

Her statement partly read:

"I haven't posted on this group because I have been fighting with my husband. And because of that, I didn't want to sound like a hypocrite. I didn't want to teach 'A' and then do 'B' at home.

"I started following all these feminists on social media. I come say make I do small, you know, feminism for my house, and I forgot that my husband is a Benin man. It didn't go that way. So, we have been fighting for months.

"That is the reason why I have not posted here for a very long time because, you know, my conscience don't let me. What do you mean? You know, over here I teach submis'siveness...

"Anyways guys, I am back to my old self. I am back to being submis'sive. Yes. Because it didn't work for me. It can never work. And besides, that is not who I am. Sometimes, I like control, and I like being submis'sive.

"So, I just want to tell you guys that I am back to teaching you guys how to be submis'sive, how to be a good wife..."

Watch her video below:

Married woman's renouncement of feminism sparks debate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the married woman's decision below:

skytech808 said:

"Faminism in Nigeria is not to be controlled by there husband or man that’s all."

Nana Nelson said:

"Everybody should know whom they're married to, and respect yourself. What works for Mr.A may not work for Mr.B."

prosperlord said:

"So had it worked for you, you would have shown him shege.. but thank you for coming back and thank you for being sincere."

D.S.S said:

"Feminism is disrespectful, disobedience, madness, and foolishness 👀Thank God for mercy."

Henry sledge said:

"Feminism doesn’t mean disobedience or not being submis'sive, the queen of African feminism Chimananda is still married."

@winimandela said:

"Feminism doesn't mean u should lose ur sense of reasons or duty as a woman,it simply means u should be given the same treatment on basic life right as a woman. right to a good education right to voices ur opinion as a human and be heard right to a job opportunity. l mean is basically having the same treatment as a man on the basic right of society. now underline the word basic right,any other right a man has that u feel a woman will need it a privilege they worked hard for and u can also have it if u worked hard for it. now ask what u roles are in the marriage and make sure u can abide by them to the latter before u accept that ring. don't come and preach feminism where is not needed."

talkwithyalty said:

"My love being a feminist doesn’t mean you can’t be a good wife or a submis'sive woman …it just depends on your husband’s mindset or belief system …if your husband is someone who loves control , being yourself authentically cause you also need to be heard would definitely be a problem. And Benin men want control not love ! Love is not control , love is freedom!"

