Airtel Nigeria has launched a scheme to expand Nigeria’s 4G access to those still stuck with 2G and 3G smartphones

The company announced a smartphone financing programme for Nigerians to drive 4G access in the country

The programme opens with the Itel A50, a low-cost 4G-enabled device built to offer better speed, smoother browsing

Airtel Nigeria has introduced a new Smartphone Financing Programme designed to push millions of users toward faster 4G connectivity and strengthen the country’s digital inclusion journey.

The initiative was unveiled in Lagos and is expected to help low-income and underserved subscribers gain access to modern smartphones without the pressure of a full upfront payment.

Flexible financing designed for underserved users

The programme opens with the Itel A50, a low-cost 4G-enabled device built to offer better speed, smoother browsing and an overall improved experience for users still relying on older 2G and 3G phones.

According to Airtel, this effort aligns with the company’s long-term plan to increase 4G access nationwide and help more people participate in today’s digital economy.

At the core of the plan is a simple structure that allows eligible customers to pick up a brand-new smartphone by making a modest initial payment of either nineteen thousand naira or twenty-one thousand naira, depending on their credit profile.

According to a BusinessDay report, instead of paying the full amount at once, customers will complete the balance through weekly installments.

Airtel is routing all payments through SmartCash, its mobile money arm. The company says this makes the process secure, convenient and easy to track for both users and lenders.

Airtel scheme as a digital empowerment tool

The payment system also supports Airtel’s broader vision of growing financial inclusion by encouraging more Nigerians to adopt mobile money services.

To qualify, customers must have been active on Airtel’s network for at least three months.

Eligibility will be determined using intelligent credit scoring technology, developed through Airtel’s partnership with device financing company Intelligra.

This system assesses usage patterns, spending habits and payment behaviour to manage risk and ensure responsible lending.

Dinesh Balsingh, the chief executive officer of Airtel Nigeria, said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to bridging the nation’s digital divide.

He noted that millions still struggle to access reliable 4G service largely because they cannot afford modern smartphones.

He explained that connectivity opens opportunities in education, business, entertainment and social engagement.

By reducing financial barriers, the programme offers more Nigerians a practical path to upgrade their devices and join the 4G ecosystem.

Ismail Adeshina, the company’s marketing director, said the new plan aims to democratise access to essential technology.

He described the programme as a step toward ensuring that ordinary Nigerians are not excluded from the benefits of digital growth because of cost constraints.

A push toward a more connected future

With Nigeria’s data demands increasing rapidly, telecom operators are looking for ways to accelerate 4G adoption and support the country’s transition into a fully digitised society.

Airtel’s financing programme adds fresh momentum to that goal by putting affordable smartphones within reach for people who may never have been able to buy them outright.

For Airtel, the move reinforces its position as a driver of digital inclusion, while for millions of subscribers, it may be the key that unlocks faster internet, better access to information and new opportunities in a growing digital world.

