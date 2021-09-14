A group of men and women have protested against the sit-at-home order declared by the separatist group, IPOB

One of the protesters on Tuesday, September 14, took a swipe at Abia state senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe over his alleged support for Nnamdi Kanu

The protesters condemned the recent attack on secondary school students writing WAEC exams in Njaba, LGA of Imo state

Abuja - Youths on Tuesday, September 14, took to the streets in Abuja to protest against the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a short video published by Behind-IPOB Media on YouTube, one of the protesters berated the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe over his reported support for the group and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

A group of men and women took to the streets over the proscribed IPOB group. Photo credit: Behind-IPOB Media

Legit.ng gathered that the protest held at the National Assembly in Abuja was organized by one Chukwuka Ofoegbu popularly known as ‘ijelespeaks’.

The protesters carrying placards with inscriptions that read; “Say No to IPOB and their Terrorism”, “How is burning WAEC Examination materials going to give you Biafra?” etc.

They also condemned the attack on a secondary school while students were preparing to write WAEC exams by suspected IPOB members in Imo state.

Heavy Shooting as Suspected IPOB Militants Chase Students out of WAEC Exam Hall

Earlier, students of Comprehensive Secondary School, Nkume in Njaba local government area of Imo state were stopped from taking their examination.

Gunmen suspected to be members of IPOB on Monday, September 13, stormed the school and started shooting sporadically into the air.

It was gathered that the attack is following the declaration of sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Activist blasts IPOB, says forcing people to sit-at-home through violence is disgusting

Meanwhile, Human rights activist Okechukwu Nwanguma has cautioned IPOB and its members on their approach to enforce it sit at home order across the southeast.

Nwanguma told the secessionist group that forcing people to sit at home and using deadly force and violence to enforce it was untactful and despicable.

He said:

"I have read disturbing news about attacks, burning of vehicles, and killing of persons accused of violating the IPOB declared sit-at-home orders in parts of the southeast."

