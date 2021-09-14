The atmosphere is tensed and nothing seems to be working in the fight against insurgency in the country as gunmen strike again in Kaduna

Emerging reports indicate that 12 locals have been killed by unknown armed men on Peigyim village, in Zangon Kataf LGA of the state

The commissioner for home affairs in the state has confirfmed the violent attack, noting that Governor Nasir El-Rufai is unhappy with the deadly incident

Kaduna - The rising insecurity in recent times has continued to deepen as violent attacks erupt in some strategic places in the northern region of the country.

Just recently, no fewer than 12 people have been killed following an attack by gunmen on Peigyim village, near Kibori at Atyap Chiefdom in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Channels TV reported that the commissioner for internal security and home affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack in a statement released on Monday, September 13.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai is unhappy with the recent death of 12 locals killed by gunmen in Kaduna community. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

He explained that the gunmen invaded the community on Sunday, September 12, at night and opened fire on the residents, leading to the death of 12 locals.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Aruwan said:

“Security agencies have reported to the state government that 12 persons were killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in Peigyim village, near Kibori, Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf LGA.

“Two other residents were injured and are receiving treatment.

Legit.ng gathered that security operatives were reported to be combing the area with a view to arresting the perpetrators

The commissioner hinted further that Governor Nasir El-Rufai, in his reaction, expressed deep sadness over the incident in the area as he commiserates with the families of the victims, Vanguard also reported.

El-Rufai also prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and wished those injured a quick recovery.

Many killed as fleeing bandits run into Military camp in Niger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that it was the end of the road for scores of armed bandits fleeing the ongoing military operation in Zamfara and Katsina states as they were neutralised by soldiers at Maganda village near Allawa in Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

The bandits were allegedly trying to escape through the notorious Alawa thick forest on Friday, September 10, when they ran into the military camp stationed at Alawa. A gun battle ensued and after several hours, the security operatives came out victorious.

Scores of the armed criminals did not live to tell the story while others managed to escape into the forest with bullets wounds.

FG to create Ministry for repentant bandits? Gumi sends message to presidency

Earlier, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, the well-read Islamic cleric who is becoming increasingly popular, has made suggestions on how the federal government can resolve the issue of banditry in the north.

In an article that seemed like a reply to Femi Adesina's backlash, Gumi noted that amnesty should be followed by rehabilitation, reconciliation, and reparation of persons who have been severely affected by banditry.

He opined that the ministry will address grievances and complaints from such persons, adding that this will also take care of repentant insurgents who claimed that their colleagues were extra-judicially killed after surrendering to the military, Legit.ng gathered.

Source: Legit