The students forcefully taken away by unknown gunmen from a government school in Zamfara state have been rescued

Neither the Zamfara state government or Nigerian police have released further details on the children's release

Recall that Gunmen had on Wednesday, September 1, invaded the school and started shooting sporadically before kidnapping the students

Gusau, Zamfara - A report by Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) indicates that 75 students abducted by armed bandits from Government Day Secondary School Kaya, Maradun local government area of Zamfara state have regained their freedom.

The students were kidnapped on Wednesday morning, September 1, when gunmen invaded the school and started shooting sporadically before taking the children and a teacher.

Details of how the students were released and if a ransom was paid to secure their freedom have not yet been made known at as the time of filing this report

Daily Trust reports that the srudents freedom comes days after telecommunication networks were shut down in the northern state.

Five students abducted from Zamfara school finally escape from captivity

Recall that five students abducted from Government Day Secondary School in Kaya, Maradun LGA of Zamfara state, escaped from captivity.

A parent of one of the students who escaped confirmed the development to BBC Hausa on Thursday, September 2.

Speaking on how his daughter regained her freedom, the parent said the students were divided into groups, and the five students, all-female saw an opportunity to escape.

Zamfara abduction: Parents lament as telecoms shutdown restricts communication

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that following the shutting down of telecoms in Zamfara over insecurity, some parents are lamenting the consequences.

Those lamenting are parents of the students kidnapped from government day secondary school in Kaya, Maradun LGA of Zamfara state.

The parents are unhappy because of their inability to communicate with the captors and the authorities.

This is not acceptable, Atiku Abubakar reacts to kidnap of 73 students

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the abduction of 73 students in Zamfara state.

Atiku, who took to his social media page to decry the high state of insecurity and how it has affected the educational system in some region within the country, condemned the attack.

The Nigerian politician said the security situation in the country should be treated as a matter of urgency.

