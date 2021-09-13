Breaking: Governor Obiano leads protest against IPOB sit-at-home order

The governor of Anambra, Willie Obiano, on Monday, September 13, stormed major streets in the state over IPOB order

The Nnamdi Kanu led IPOB had ordered people of the state to stay at home every Monday as a solidarity for the group

Awka, Anambra - Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra has led a protest against the continued sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.

The Punch reports that though IPOB had later suspended the order, residents had continued to stay at home every Monday apparently because of fear of possible attack by hoodlums.

Legit.ng gathered that the state government led by Governor Obiano on Monday, September 13, moved to some streets in Awka, the state capital to enforce the return to businesses in the state.

According to the report, Obiano, who led members of his executive council during the protest visited banks and markets at the state capital, asking traders to open their shops at Eke Awka market.

He said:

“The state must avoid giving urchins the chance to take over the helm of affairs. I chose to lead from the front to end this fear of molestation, harassment, intimidation."

Following the governor’s action, socioeconomic activities, including transportation, banking and market activities sprang up around 1 pm in the area in earnest

The report had it that Obiano had on Sunday, September 12, threatened to seal banks and punish market and motor-park leaders who would dare stay at home on Mondays or any day so declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Obiano directed banks, markets and motor parks in the state to be in operation on Monday unfailingly.

He said the sit-at-home compliance adversely affected the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the general economy of the state.

The governor further stated that banks that failed to open on such days would be sealed for a week, adding that if such banks refused to open subsequently, they would be permanently closed.

Obiano said:

“I urged the commuters to feel free to ply their usual routes across the state on Monday, whether they ride or drive motorcycles, keke, shuttle, buses.

“If markets don’t open, I will sack the leadership of the market. If the market and park leaders don’t comply, their leadership will be changed within two weeks.”

Governor Uzodimma reacts over IPOB's sit-at-home order

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo urged residents of the state to ignore the sit-at-home rumoured order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

It was reported that the Imo state governor made the call while addressing the congregation after Church Service on Sunday, September 12, at the Government House Chapel, Owerri.

He called on residents to go about their normal businesses, adding that those behind the order had been identified and would soon be arrested and arraigned.

