Governor Uzodimma has told Imo residents to go about their normal businesses and ignored a purported fresh sit-at-home order by IPOB

The Imo state governor said those behind the order have been identified and will soon be arrested by security operatives

Uzodimma also sent a strong message to petroleum marketers in the state selling above the normal price, warning them of the consequences of their action

Owerri, Imo state - Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has urged residents of the state to ignore the sit-at-home rumoured order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Guardian reported that Imo state governor made the call while addressing the congregation after Church Service on Sunday, September 12, at the Government House Chapel, Owerri.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has urged residents of the state to ignore the sit-at-home directive allegedly issued by IPOB. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

He called on residents to go about their normal businesses, adding that those behind the order had been identified and would soon be arrested and arraigned.

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma also thanked Imo residents for contributing to the successful hosting of President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, September 9.

Petrol price increase

Addressing the rising prices and scarcity of petroleum products in the state, Governor Uzodimma in a Facebook post urged petroleum marketers in the state to immediately revert to the normal price.

He said the state government had set up a task force that would go round, identify and seal all filling stations selling above the normal price and make them face the full weight of the law.

According to him, any filling station selling the products in the black market will not only be sealed but also have their licences revoked.

Residents react

Commenting on Governor Uzodimma's take regarding the fuel price hike, Emeka Emetu D'Mighty said:

"Mr governor please before applying force, have you called for a round table talk to ascertain the cause of the problem?

"I strongly support that no filling station should sell above 165 as its not an increase nationwide. But, you need to call for a meeting, find out the problem then negotiate a solution. Thanks."

Precious Osuji said:

"How can a filling station be selling fuel at the price of #330 per litre. Tomorrow we will blame Buhari."

Bright Igboanugo said:

"I'm disappointed in the leadership of the Eastern governors who can't guarantee security for the people and businesses in southeast.

"Why not set up a task for and patrol team made up of police and army including other security agencies to go round the state to stop and break down of law and order. And let people do their business safely."

Arinze Chukwu Ehirim said:

"The best should be that you obey the court order by paying the man Imo state government distroy his filling station. And everything will return normal."

IPOB’s sit-at-home order did not affect President Buhari’s visit - Governor Uzodimma

Earlier, the governor of Imo state, Uzodimma, said the sit-at-home directive had no effect on President Buhari’s visit to the state.

Uzodinma noted that the order was only observed on social media platforms, adding that the residents of the state were excited about the president’s visit and that they came out to welcome him.

Legit.ng gathered that the governor and other southeast leaders said they were pleased with the president's visit.

How IPOB's sit-at-home order is affecting southeast's economy - Nnamani

In a related development, the former governor of Enugu state, Chimaroke Nnamani, has expressed deep concern over the sit-at-home directive by IPOB.

Nnamani said the order is against the Igbo's interest, adding that it has negatively affected the economy and social life in the southeast.

The lawmaker said the Igbo character is defined by hard work, noting that the sit-at-home order is antithetical to this trait and a “betrayal of Igbo interest”.

Source: Legit.ng