Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has introduced her goddaughter to the world after recently meeting the adorable girl

The movie star met her colleague, Etinosa Idemudia’s lookalike daughter for the first time and decided to be her godmother

Series of cute snaps of Mercy, Etinosa and her goddaughter were shared on social media as fans gushed over them

Popular Nigerian movie star, Mercy Johnson Okojie, is now a godmother and she has introduced her cute goddaughter to fans.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the mother of four met with her fellow actress, Etinosa Idemudia, and saw her adorable lookalike daughter for the first time.

Mercy Johnson shared series of adorable photos of herself with Etinosa’s daughter and declared herself her godmother.

Actress Mercy Johnson with Etinosa and her goddaughter. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Not stopping there, the film star noted that her goddaughter is adorable and that she had a great time hooking up with her.

Mercy Johnson also showered the little girl with prayers and shared some cute snaps of them together.

She wrote:

“So my god daughter @babykris_uwa and I hooked up...She is so adorable and may God watch over her today and always....@etinosaofficial .”

See her post below:

Fans gush over the cute photos

After Mercy Johnson shared the snaps of herself with her goddaughter, a number of fans were in awe as they gushed over them.

Read some of their comments below:

Mrcreations01:

“Great.”

Destinyetikoofficial:

“Awwww❤️.”

Ucheelendu:

“You’re so sweet.”

Uzee_usman:

“My lovers in 1 pictures ❤️❤️❤️.”

Wealth_uyi:

“Mummy ❤️.”

Nice one.

Source: Legit