Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, recently showed her heartfelt gratitude to fans for supporting her after achieving major milestones

The actress was recently named as one of Google’s most-searched stars as well as one of the 100 most influential African women by Avance Media

Taking to her page, Mercy shared a heartfelt video where she showed her appreciation to her fans for their love

Much-loved Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, recently had reason to celebrate after adding more feathers to her hat.

The mother of four was recently recognised in Google Nigeria’s most searched list.

As if that was not enough, the film star was also named by Avance Media as one of the 100 most influential women in Africa.

Mercy Johnson appreciates fans as she celebrates achievements. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Mercy made the list alongside other influential personalities such as Aisha Yesufu, Angelique Kidjo, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, to name a few.

In celebration of her achievements, she took to her Instagram page to share a touching video as she appreciated her fans.

According to the mother of four, her fans continue to love and support her brand as they push her to be better.

In her words:

“I just wanted to say thank you so much to 11 million of you. You guys rock, you guys push my brand forward every step of the day. I’m so grateful, there’s no me without you, and don’t you ever think for one minute think that I take you guys for granted, I’d never. Don’t stop loving by brand, don’t stop supporting, and don’t stop pushing. You guys rock.”

See her video below:

Fans react

A number of Mercy's fans also praised her for her achievements. Read some of their comments below:

Chachaekefaani:

"SUPER WOMAN."

Chiefpriest_dr.ezemou:

"You deserve more."

Vera_nnadi:

"We love you mami."

Angel.ohill:

"Love you mama ."

Nice one.

