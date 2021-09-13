Evicted BBNaija housemate, Michael is celebrating his birthday today with some cool looking photo shared to fans

He regarded his fans as new family , appreciated the love he's been getting and promise to do more in keeping the fans love going

The ex housemate has received tons of greetings on his special day from fans and celebrities alike

Evicted BBnaija 'Shine ya Eyes' housemate, Ebuka Ngene is celebrating his birthday today and has shared some crisp looking pictures to celebrate his big day.

BBNaija's Michael celebrates birthday with new photos Credit: @micheal042sm

Source: Instagram

The reality star released new cute looking pictures to celebrate his big day, while stating that it is the beginning of a new cycle in his life, he also sends a stern warning on people who likes taking him for a joke.

"Today is a special day. It’s the start of a new cycle in my life and i’m extremely grateful to share it with my new family. Thank you to everyone who loves and supports me. This is just the beginning. One more thing… STOP PLAYING WIMME! "

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Birthday wishes

liquorose:

"Happy Birthday Micool, You are such an Amazing soul, Wishing you Good health, long life, wealth, and accomplishment of all your heart desires."

call_me_mag002:

Blessed birthday Michael I wish you the very best in life and all that ur heart desire to many more yrs dearie…much love from Sierra Leone ."

shifah67"

"Awwwwww happiest birthday MichaelAmen to all ur silent prayers."

_4tuney:

"happy birthday my micol."

sexinaofficial:

"We ain’t playing with you bruh."

ms_freeda:

"Happy Birthday Darling"

lydmug:

"Micool stop playing wimme too."

graceamankwah710:

"Micoolllll yo stop playing wimme happy birthday Michael , more wins."

Maria revealed Michael is her type

Maria revealed that Michael is her type of man despite Pere's admitting that he has grown to like her.

Pere too had declared that he likes Jakie B even though he and Maria have developed more synergy in the house.

Maria hinted that she always blushed whenever she is around Michael, a move that didn't go down well with the partners.

They were advised to switch partners and this got fans talking.

Source: Legit