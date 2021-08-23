The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye house keeps getting interesting by the day with potential lovers and situationships

In a video on social media, Pere and Maria talk about the people they are attracted to despite the fact they have grown on each other

Pere admits that he has grown to like Maria who confessed that Michael is her type and suggested that they switch

Maria and Pere will be disappointing fans who have been nursing the hope of them becoming an item soon.

The housemates had a conversation where Pere admitted that he is attracted to Jackie B but Maria has grown on him.

Maria is comfortable moving to Michael Photo credit: @big bronaija/@michael042sm

Source: Instagram

Maria and Pere have a discussion

Maria is however convinced that she doesn't want to have anything to do with Pere as she revealed to him that Michael is her type since Jackie is his type.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to Maria, she blushes every time she is around Michael and she should stay away from him because he is her spec.

She then suggested that they both switch partners seeing as they are attracted to other people.

Pere wasn't convinced though and seemed reluctant to follow Maria's advice as he insists that Maria has grown on him.

The actor also revealed that Jackie B had also confessed that he is also her type and he was attracted to her from the moment she stepped into the house.

Maria says that it is not possible that Pere was attracted to Jackie at first because he told her and the guys in the house a completely different thing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Access2bukola:

"Lobatan, equation ba balance."

Samiher__:

"Pere you can never out play Maria know this and know peace."

Soboss.inc:

"I’m positive that Maria likes Michael and he is really her type."

Thun.derpips:

"Guy wants to make Maria feel bad and jealous, maybe to kind of pay back, but baby girl is smart."

Pere says he has moved on from Maria

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes season has had its fair share of ‘situationships’ in the house and two housemates who caught the attention of viewers were Pere and Maria.

However, the hopes of a proper relationship between the two have now been completely dashed following Pere’s revelation during a conversation with Cross.

The BBNaija star who is the current Head of House (HOH) made it clear that he is done with whatever likeness he has for Maria and is now ready to completely move on.

Source: Legit