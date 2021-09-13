The whereabouts of a PDP chieftain and leader in Edo state, Owere Dickson Imasogie, is currently unknown

Imasogie was forcefully taken along Agbor with his driver in the early hours of Monday, September 13

The Edo state police command is yet to confirm or make any statement on the incident at the time of filing this report

Edo - Unknown gunmen have abducted a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state, Owere Dickson Imasogie.

The Sun reports that Imasogie was seized by suspected kidnappers alongside his driver around 7 am on Monday, September 13.

A leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state has been kidnapped by gunmen. Photo credit: @godwinobasekiofficial

Source: Facebook

A source close to the family, confirming the incident, said the leader of the PDP in Edo South senatorial district was kidnapped on his way to his farm around Obada area in Uhunmwonde local government area.

Edo State Decide Movement, in a statement, called on the state governor, Godwin Obaseki to rescue the old man.

In another report by P.M News, another unidentified person was said to have been abducted alongside Imasogie and his driver.

At the time of filing this report, the state police was yet to make any statement regarding the incident.

