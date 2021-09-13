Popular Nollywood star, Monalisa Chinda clocked a new age on September 13 and she took to social media to announce and celebrate

The actress shared stunning photos to celebrate her big day which got fans and colleagues gushing over her

Chinda who recently celebrated her 5th wedding anniversary also expressed gratitude to God for sparing her life

Veteran Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda has got fans and colleagues gushing over her ageless beauty as she marks her birthday on September 13.

The movie star, with a heart full of Gratitude to God for all he has done for her, shared gorgeous photos on her page, which appeared to have been taken just for the special occasion.

Fans and colleagues celebrate Monalisa Chinda on her birthday Photo credit: @monalisacode

An excited Chinda, in her caption, noted that unlike some people who tie their happiness to material things, hers comes from God's love.

She also showered prayers on herself.

"Dear Abba, Some people look for happiness in wealth and other material things. For me, my happiness lies solely in your love. I pray that I receive oceans of that every second of my life. Another year has successfully been completed. I rejoice."

Not stopping at the appreciation post, the actress rained photos on social media.

See the post and beautiful photos below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate with Monalisa Chinda

ucheogbodo:

"Happy Birthday beautiful."

halimabubakar:

"Happy wonderful years ahead. Enjoy your life to the fullest."

uchejombo:

"Happy birthday beautiful."

faithiawilliams:

"Happy birthday beautiful."

ritadominic:

"Happy birthday Lisa. Best wishes always."

amarakanu:

"Happy Birthday dear Monalisa, more Grace. More life."

iamlilianbach:

"Happy birthday to you beautiful. Enjoy your day."

amazon_drups:

"To the God that is stronger than your enemies my darling sister in whom am all pleased may his name be praised forevermore. happy birthday my sister my friend."

Monalisa Chinda celebrates 5th wedding anniversary

The popular Nigerian movie star celebrated her marriage anniversary with members of the online community.

Monalisa posted a lovely photo of herself with her man, Victor Tonye Coker, and explained that they have now been a married couple for five years.

The veteran actress who got married to her man in Santorini, Greece, in 2016, was previously in a marriage that didn’t work out.

