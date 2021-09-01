Veteran Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda Coker has taken to social media to celebrate love, using her union as the point of focus

The movie star shared an adorable photo of herself with her husband, Victor Tonye Coker, and revealed that they were marking five years together

Fans and colleagues of the movie star trooped to her comment section to gush over their blissful union

Popular Nigerian movie star, Monalisa Chinda, recently celebrated her marriage anniversary with members of the online community.

The veteran actress posted a lovely photo of herself with her man, Victor Tonye Coker, and explained that they have now been a married couple for five years.

The film star who got married to her man in Santorini, Greece, in 2016, was previously in a marriage that didn’t work out.

Monalisa’s union with her ex-husband, Dejo Richards, hit the rocks but they both had a daughter named Tamar together.

Obviously, one to see that love is worth celebrating, the actress made it known that she and her man, Victor, were marking their fifth anniversary.

She wrote:

“It’s 5 years today…We meoveeeee ❤️ #victorandmonalisacoker.”

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate with the actress’ family

Numerous fans and colleagues of the movie star also joined the celebration of her fifth wedding anniversary. Congratulatory messages poured in for them.

Read some of the comments below:

Realmercyaigbe:

“God bless your home sis.”

Amarakanu:

“Congratulations sis*sy Happy wedding anniversary.”

Ufuomamcdermott:

“Forever to go dearest sis ❤️.”

Tastebudzng:

“Congratulations darling. May Yahweh’s love and protection be upon you and yours today and forever.”

Maryuranta:

“Happy anniversary, many more years to come, wish you well my dear sister.”

Congrats to the couple.

