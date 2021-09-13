A South African man’s generosity to a lady is being praised on social media after paying for a stranger’s groceries last weekend

The guy was identified as Willem and he offered to pay R1 000 (N29,028.47) for a stranger who struggled with her bank cards at a shopping mall in Witbank, Mpumalanga, South Africa

Social media users are happy that there are still men who are prepared to go all-out and help someone they don’t even know

A lady has stunned the internet with the kindness her sister received at a mall. She said her sister went shopping but had some trouble with her bank cards.

She says the issues started when her sister reached the till point and was ready to pay for the groceries and when she tried to make phone calls to rectify the problem, a good Samaritan offered to pay the bills.

To her sister’s amazement, she even told the generous man that this was not just R100 (N2895), yet the kind man insisted on paying.

Chabangu wrote on Facebook:

“My sister asked me to post on her behalf. Today around 2pm after work she went to do groceries at Pick n Pay River Crescent in Witbank. When she arrived at the till both her cards gave her a problem. When she was about to make a call about the cards the cashier alerted her of someone talking behind her.

“When she turned there was a gentleman and he said he'd pay for the groceries. My sister got shocked and asked the guy if he can see if it's R1 000, not R100. The gentleman said 'I will pay for it.' My sister was so shocked and she couldn't believe it.”

Social media reacts

Precious Mbali said:

“What an inspirational story, thank you for sharing. We ARE good people fellow South Africans, don't allow politicians to cause disunity.”

Carin Smit remarked:

“Thank you gentleman for proving that we can make this a wonderful country for all, by just being kind!!!”

Chrispin Mhlongo wrote:

“The world would be like Heaven if there were more people like Willem.”

Shilela Malatjie commented:

“Velem is a true human being. He knows what it means to be embarrassed. He truly knows that things can go wrong. He must be a believer and a praying man. Velem was raised well or chose a good life.”

