Top Nigerian singer, 2baba’s daughter, Isabel, was recently trolled about her weight on social media

A TikTok user had tried to shame the 12-year-old about her size but got a savage reply in response

Isabel was confused on why someone would want to body-shame her when they couldn’t even spell

Legendary Nigerian singer, 2baba’s daughter, Isabel, was recently dragged into her parent’s drama after she was attacked by an online troll.

The young girl was recently dragged for her size by a TikTok user who noted that she had added weight.

However, rather than spell their words correctly, the troll wrote:

“Like she gained weyt or sum.”

Isabel Idibia slams troll for body shaming. Photos: @isabelidibia / TikTok

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Despite the name-calling, Isabel seemed unfazed and gave it back to the troll with her savage response.

The young girl asked the hater why they would decide to body shame her without even knowing how to spell.

See her TikTok video below:

Internet users react

Isabel’s clap back to the troll soon trended on social media and numerous fans of the celebrity family reacted to her post.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Mynameiskme:

"Say NO to body shaming."

Eunice_fashion_empire:

"Respect urself u say No now see."

Bigbrolatestaprokosblog:

"Body shame a small girl? Na Wa for people o."

Segunprecious88:

"Ur papa say make we nor put mouth for una matter again abeg leave us."

Sbn_michael:

" At least learn how to spell before you try to insult someone."

Blessing_oyakhilome:

"Exactly how to raise a child to face bullies✌️ not getting into depression and can’t tell parents then taking a wrong move."

Interesting.

2baba breaks silence over marriage crisis

African Queen crooner 2baba has finally addressed his marital crisis on his social media page.

The father of seven spoke out after a voice note of his wife Annie saying he travelled to the US to see Pero without telling her was leaked.

Taking to his Instagram page, the music legend admitted that it was wrong of his wife to bring their marital issues to social media.

Noting that neither he nor his wife is perfect, 2baba urged everyone to stop debating on the issue and allow his family to tackle the matter privately.

Source: Legit.ng