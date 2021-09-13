A kind man identified as BI Phakathi has brought a smile to the face of a homeless lady living in a shelter

Phakathi took the homeless lady on a shopping spree at a mall where he bought her a new phone and clothes before taking her to lunch

The South African good Samaritan is now receiving good and emotional reviews from many social media users and the general public

A man named BI Phakathi has helped a homeless woman and he is now regarded as an "angel without wings".

The faceless generous man is going beyond just helping people but bringing dignity to their lives

He bought the homeless lady clothes and phone Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BI Phakathi

This time, he met a woman who lives in a shelter next to the road and took her to lunch.

The woman, identified as Jenny, said she got a job as a cleaner where she got paid R350 (N10k), however, she no longer has the job.

The proud woman asked Phakathi for anything and that money was not everything. Jenny says if she gets money, she shares it with some needy people.

The good Samaritan gave the emotional lady some cash to buy clothes and a phone so they could go on a date to have lunch.

The lady said:

“From the bottom of my heart, I say thank you.”

Social media reacts

Anthony Waytkiss said:

“This guy is so a massive help to these people always followed the videos. I'm watching from England, a big well done to him for looking after them.”

Brenda De Klerk wrote:

“Wow dearest BI angel. This one I'm glued to. This is proactive. Let's see how God works.”

Lisah Tyras remarked:

“That's wonderful and l remember the lady it's the same lady who asked for 50c..”

Hermien Beukues reacted:

“I also want to meet this lady... seems like someone who can have a very interesting conversation.”

Puseletso Senatla said:

“I loved her more when she said "I bought you some water." She is not a selfish person, I can tell.”

