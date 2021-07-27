Teo Jordan is being hailed as a hero after helping an old man with his groceries following an argument with a store cashier

The 18-year-old Jordan, who is from Covington in the United States, says he heard the cashier instructing the old man to return the food items, and that’s why he paid for them

Jordan is an employee of the same grocery store and explains he wanted to save his salary to buy a car; however, his plan will be slightly delayed due to his generosity

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A teenager, Teo Jordan from the United States, is trending for all the right reasons after helping an old man with his groceries. The 18-year-old is reported to have shown a generous heart to the old guy.

According to Shareably, Jordan is based in Covington, Kentucky and proved that a kind heart is still something that can be shown anywhere.

It is reported that the teenager heard the cashier telling the old man to return some groceries after failing to pay for them. But the young man decided to jump in and pay the bill.

Teenager Teo Jordan is celebrated for showing a good heart to an old man. Image: @TeoJordan/Facebook

Source: UGC

Teo Jordan explains why he really wanted to help the old man with groceries

WTHR carried the same report that the young boy is now being celebrated around the world for his generosity. Teo recounted the details of what transpired at one of the grocery stores in Covington. He told WLWT-TV:

“I saw I wanted to help the guy. I saw that he didn’t have the money for all the groceries that he wanted. The cashier told him he would have to put some of the things back, so I just thought in my head I would give him this $35 so he could have all the food that he wants.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Kind man gives homeless man N411k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind man had gifted a homeless man N411k.

Understanding Compassion reported that he had lived in a homeless shelter with his 2-year-old son while his job hunt continued.

As fate would have it, British writer and TV host Leon Logothetis happened to be around the area on a 'kindness tour' and met James.

Leon, out of compassion, was said to have given the single dad $1,000 (N411,480). In addition, the writer bought them a hotel room for a week's stay.

Source: Legit