Yemi Osinbajo recently led frevent prayers for the nation to overcome challenges in various areas icluding security

The vice president spoke at the dedication of new buildings opened by two Christian denomination in Abuja on Sunday, September 12

Osinbajo during the ceremony used the opportunity to also pray for an end to the spate of attacks in the country

Abuja - Amid the rise of insecurity across the country, Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, led some men of God to pray for the country's victory against the sponsors and perpetrators of violence.

Premium Times reports that Osinbajo took the prayers during the dedication of the All Saints Anglican Church Wuse Zone 5, and the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) City of David Parish, Utako, in Abuja.

Yemi Osinbajo leads prayers on behalf of the nation for victory against sponsors of violence in Nigeria. Photo credit: @professoryemiosinbajo

Source: Facebook

The vice president while speaking on Sunday, September 12, used the occasion to pray for an end to the spate of violent attacks in parts of the country, Nigerian Tribune added.

According to Osinbajo, the Nigerian government will continue to work hard at finding solutions to the challenges confronting the nation.

At the dedication of the new building, Osinabjo explained that thiugh the forces of evil and hate as well as the battle between light and darkness is more intense than ever, the people will prevail.

Nigerians Are Unbreakable, Do Not Hate Each Other, Says Osinbajo

Earlier, the vice president declared that despite the activities of those with divisive agenda, Nigeria will prevail over her tribulations due to the resilience, faith, hope, and strength of its people.

Professor Osinbajo stated this on Thursday, August 26 at the National Social Cohesion Dialogue organized by the Africa Polling Institute, which was held at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja.

Describing Nigerians as unbreakable people, Osinbajo emphasized the shared interests of Nigerians across different facets of life, noting that Nigeria's diversity can be used to drive further economic growth.

Osinbajo to elites: Let’s sacrifice, bring people together, heal rifts

Meanwhile, Osinbajo submitted that despite the nation’s current challenges, Nigerians must avoid drifting towards voices that appeal to darker impulses.

He said citizens must instead counter fear, despair, and division with inspiring faith, creative optimism, and solidarity.

He specifically called on the elites to act in solidarity and build a consensus to settle contending issues in the nation and enlarge the circle of opportunity, especially for young people.

