The Nigerian military has vowed to work proficiently to ensure the rescue of the officer abducted during the NDA attack in Kaduna

Benjamin Sawyerr, the director of defence information, said operatives are doing all that is required of them to get hold of the bandits that carried out the attack

Sawyerr added that the mode of operations by the military in recent times has changed, adding that ransom would not be offered for the release of the abducted officer

FCT, Abuja - The military high command has said that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will do its best to ensure that the officer abducted during an attack on the Nigeria Defence Academy regains his freedom.

The Punch reported that the director of defence information, Maj.-Gen. Benjamin Sawyerr, in a statement, said troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria were in hot pursuit of bandits that carried out the attack.

He added that the operations to rescue the abducted officer were ongoing, noting that the military was not considering paying ransom.

The Nigerian Military has promised to rescue NDA abducted officer without paying ransom. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

Sawyerr added that the military’s focus of operation has changed.

He said:

“We don’t need to talk much on operational matters. Right now, we have changed the focus of our operations and it is bringing result.

"No serving officer will contribute money to pay as ransom. Operations are still ongoing to rescue the abducted NDA officer, no matter what, we must rescue him.”

Meanwhile, some friends and colleagues of Major Christopher Datong, who has spent 17 days in the captivity of the bandits who attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna state, are allegedly making efforts to rescue him, SaharaReporters reported.

Datong’s military friends are allegedly keeping their ransom efforts as anonymous as possible in order not to incur punishments from the military.

