The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s comment in Owerri, Imo State, last Thursday, does not mean he is unhappy with Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Buhari had been quoted to have while addressing Uzodimma said he would “be careful with your future invitations”.

The comment is now trending as meaning the president is not happy with the governor.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the presidency said: “We have observed that President Buhari’s concluding remarks at the meeting with Southeast leaders during his one day visit to Imo State is being deliberately contorted and twisted out of context.

“The purveyors of disinformation want Nigerians to believe that the President bluntly told Governor Uzodinma, ‘I’ll be careful with your future invitations’.

“They have adduced different meanings to the phrase, contrary to the context wherein the President spoke during his successful dialogue with leaders of thought from Igbo land.

To set the records straight on what the President said, the statement quoted him as saying: ‘‘I am overwhelmed by this reception, overwhelmed in the sense that when I accepted the invitation by the Imo State Governor, who wants to justify investments the government has done to the people of Imo State, I thought I would see the bridges, the roads and a few renovations.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

‘‘He didn’t tell me he was going to get the whole Igbo leadership here. So, in the future when he invites me, I’ll know what to do. But I think he has done what the military didn’t like. He has achieved surprise. He has surprised me beyond description.”

Source: Legit