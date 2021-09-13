Isa Pantami, rrhe minister of communications and digital economy, has been urged to do the right thing always

The message was sent to Pantami on Sunday, September 12, by the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisa Buhari

Aisha's message came after the minister prayed to Allah to make him one of the faithful servants who will entire paradise

Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, is back in the news after months of silence.

This time, the Nigerian First Lady senta message to the minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pntami, through her verified Instagram page, Daily Nigerian reports.

The message, sent in Haura on Sunday, September 12, was meant to inspire the minister to find the courage in doing what is right.

Aisha Buhari captioned the message as A Reminder (Photo: Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, Isa Pantami)

Source: Facebook

It read:

“A chire tsoro a yi abinda ya dace”(“Be courageous to do the right thing”).

The brief reminder, as she put it, was sent after Pantami expressed deep desire in a tone of lamentation to be among those who make paradise at the day of judgment.

Pantami's reaction following a recitation from the Holy Quran, Surah Maryam, Verse 63: “That is the Garden we shall give as their own to those of Our servants who were devout.”

In his response, the minister wept with these words:

“O Allah! Make me one of them. O Allah! Make me one of them!”

Isa Pantami bows to pressure, explains why he made controversial statements about terrorists

Meanwhile, Pantami had backtracked on some of the extreme views he held about terrorist groups including Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

Pantami during a Ramadan lecture at the Annor Mosque in Abuja on Saturday, April 17, said he made the controversial comments when he was young and inexperienced.

He told his audience that some of the comments he made then were uttered as far back as when he was a teenager.

The minister stated that some of his past utterances do not represent who he is at the moment.

He said:

“Some of the comments I made some years ago that are generating controversies now were based on my understanding of religious issues at the time, and I have changed several positions taken in the past based on new evidence and maturity..."

