It appears tailors disappointing their clients will never go out of style as yet another lady was left pretty stunned after she received the dress she commissioned her tailor to make for her.

The photo of the lady in the ill-fitted dress was shared alongside another in a photo collage which was purportedly the inspiration for her dress.

Several Nigerians have reacted to the trending photos. Photo credit: @asoebi_styles

Apparently, the unidentified lady had wanted a corset dress with a peekaboo neckline, long bell sleeves and a bow illusion from the waist and mid-thigh.

However, this was not what she got. Not only were the sleeves several inches too short, but the shape of the dress was also unflattering.

Nigerians react to the photo

Reacting to video, here are some comments from social media users:

__enniee:

"Even God is angry with this"

gechi_austin:

"And to think I saved the same cloth to send to my tailor. Hmmm...fear don enter my body o "

cakesbygloriaph:

"The color combination sef"

stariscool:

"Sincerely it's close enough. The difference is shape and material."

fin_yvonne:

"Have u tried placing ur hands on the wall and smiling "

atasiestella29:

"In the tailor's mind : Ah ah Simple thing I fit sew am na"

esepretty20:

"But no be the same lace na"

tobby_crown:

"This is so unfair "

wig_market:

"Style in the mud"

dassy_mandela:

"It’s the extra split for me."

Online fashion order disasters

Online fashion stores are steadily gaining a reputation for disappointing customers as more stories of people getting bizarre packages after ordering a dress online seem to be the norm these days.

Joining the club of disappointed customers is yet another Nigerian lady identified as Idowu Toyin whose video has since gone viral on social media.

Apparently, she had ordered a two-piece outfit consisting of a crop top with long loose sleeves and a maxi skirt with a thigh-high opening in the front. What she got, was nothing close to what she ordered.

Source: Legit