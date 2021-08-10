The Enugu state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly fired its chairman, Ben Nwoye

Members of the State Executive Committee (SEC) announced the development on Tuesday, August 10

Among others, Nwoye was accused of gross misconduct and disregard for the party’s constitution

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Enugu state - Members of the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu state have passed a vote of no confidence on state’s party chairman, Dr Ben Nwoye.

Leadership reported that Nwoye was accused of insubordination to statutory authorities and attempt to balkanise the state chapter of the party.

APC supporters celebrate with party's flags in Abuja, Nigeria, after President Muhammadu Buhari was re-elected on February 26, 2019. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

He was also accused of gross misconduct, disregard for party’s constitution and congress guidelines as spelt out by the Caretaker And Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party.

The SEC consequently appointed in his stead, Prince Chikwado Chukwunta Nnaji, the state vice chairman as the acting chairman of the APC in Enugu State.

Legit.ng gathers that the development was part of the resolutions of the committee contained in a communique signed by 42 members on Tuesday, August 10.

The committee members said they had to come together to rescue the party from its looming dismemberment should Nwoye remain as chairman.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

APC leadership crises: Buhari to rescue party as governors await his return

Meanwhile, the fate of the ruling APC appears to lie in the hands of President Muhammadu Buhari as members now await his arrival to address the leadership crises currently facing the party.

This comes as members of the Progressives Governors Forum in a meeting failed to reach an agreement on what to do about the controversy trailing the validity of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee.

A source privy to the meeting said the governors have agreed to wait for the return of President Buhari before taking a final decision.

Northern groups pick 'perfect' candidate as APC national chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid calls for Governor Buni's resignation as the caretaker chairman of the APC, some northern stakeholders on various socio-cultural platforms made their choice of a worthy candidate.

These concerned persons who are businesswomen, professionals, and journalists under the umbrella body of the Arewa group, made it known in a statement on Thursday, August 5, that they had chosen Murtala Nyako, the former governor of Adamawa as the man for the job.

The group said the leadership expertise of Nyako should be employed by the ruling party.

Source: Legit