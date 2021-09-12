With deafening gunshots that pervaded the air around Guinea's presidential palace in Conakry, an elite special forces unit led by 41-year-old Col. Mamady Doumdouya ousted President Alpha Conde from office and thereby abruptly ended the country's democratic administration on Sunday, September 5.

But Colonel Doumbouya and his gang of coup plotters are no strangers to the United States (US)'s military.

The coup plotters were sneaked away from the training facility in Conakry (Photo: US Embassy)

Reliable sources like New York Times and Daily Mail have revealed that the young and able-bodied soldier who declared himself as Guniea's new leader was at the time heading the said unit of troops who were under training by the US' Green Berest since July.

This was why the foreign instructors, apparently embarrassed by the actions of the trainees, drove to the American embassy in the capital and immediately suspended the program even while the coup was underway.

Distancing itself from the incident, the US Africa Command, through a spokesperson, Kelly Cahalan, made it clear that the ouster is never part of the program and lacks consistency with "US military training and education."

Maintaining the same position, another public relations officer of the command, Bardha S. Azari, said:

"We do not have any information on how the apparent military seizure of power occurred and had no prior indication of these events."

Doumbouya who is known to have served in the French Foreign Legion for a long while and had taken part in American military exercises slipped away to stage the coup in the wee hours of the ill-fated morning.

This has fuelled suspicions that the US officers were probably still sleeping when he sneaked from the facility in Forécariah with his accomplices.

Guinea: FG condemns coup d’etat, demands return to constitutional order

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government had vehemently rejected the coup d’etat in the Republic of Guinea on Sunday, September 5, which ousted Conde from the seat of power.

The federal government made its position known in a statement shared on the Facebook page of the ministry of foreign affairs, hours after heavy gunfire erupted near the presidential palace.

Condemning the coup d'état, the federal government through the spokesperson of the foreign affairs ministry, Esther Sunsuwa rejected any unconstitutional change of government.

Sunsuwa said the coup is a violation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

In the statement, the government called on those behind the coup to restore constitutional order without delay and protect all lives and property in the country.

