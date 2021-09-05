It appears the Republic of Guinea, that has long been beset by political instability is facing a new crisis

The West African country's president, Alpha Conde was on Sunday, September 5, detained by Special forces soldiers

Guinea's long-serving president was said to have been ousted from the seat of power

A report by Reuters indicates that the president of the Republic of Guinea, Alpha Conde has been arrested and detained by soldiers after his government was overthrown.

The arrest of the country's leader is coming after army putschists in Guinea on Sunday, September 5, staged a coup in the West African nation.

According to military sources, Conde was taken to an undisclosed location under the command of a Guinean Army Colonel, Mamady Doumbouya.

Leadership citing a video sent to AFP by the putschists showed a rumpled-looking President Alpha Conde sitting on a sofa, surrounded by troops.

In the video, Condeo was seen refusing to answer a question from a soldier about whether he was being mistreated.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit