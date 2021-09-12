NNPC refineries generate zero revenue, pay workers N69bn

NNPC workers were paid a total of N69.07bn last year despite the fact that they did not do any work

However, the government-owned refineries did not process a single barrel of crude oil during this period

The plants, which are located in Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri, have a combined installed capacity of 445,000 barrels per day

Workers at the government-owned refineries were paid a total of N69.07bn last year, even as the plants generated zero revenue as they did not process a single barrel of crude oil.

The refineries suffered a combined loss of N108.29bn in 2020, compared to N162.22bn in the previous year, according to data collated from their audited financial statements released by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday.

NNPC refineries generate zero revenue according to reports. Photo: NNPC

Source: Twitter

The plants, which are located in Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri, have a combined installed capacity of 445,000 barrels per day but have been in a state of disrepair for many years.

Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company reported a loss after tax of N55.77bn last year; Port Harcourt Refining Company recorded N28.67bn loss; and Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company posted a loss of N23.85bn.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Salaries, wages and other fringe benefits paid to Kaduna refinery workers fell to N26.02bn in 2020 from N34.52bn in the previous year.

Port Harcourt refinery put its aggregate payroll costs (wages, salaries and allowances, redundancy and pension costs) at N22.55bn, up from N18.62bn a year earlier.

Warri refinery said its aggregate costs of employees, comprising direct labour cost and indirect labour and staff welfare cost, dropped to N20.51bn last year from N30.86bn in 2019.

“For the year 2020, the company did not earn any income through shutdown of the plants and the ongoing turnaround maintenance,” KRPC said.

According to the financial statements, the company relies on short-term funding from NNPC to meet its obligations as and when due.

“Although the funding arrangement is short term in nature, the directors, based on historical patterns and continued discussions, with the parent, believe that the funding will be available for at least the next one year,” it said.

Cooking gas: NNPC lists 9 reasons for hike in price, proffers solution

Meanwhile, while speaking on the cause of the hike in the price of cooking gas, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, says the challenges in sourcing adequate supply of cooking gas has led to the increase in prices of the commodity.

Legit.ng gathered that Kyari disclosed this during a working visit to the headquarters of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Abuja on Tuesday, September 7.

President Buhari refuses to make NNPC his personal ATM card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Femi Adesina, a media aide of President Muhammadu Buhari revealed what was responsible for the N287 billion net profit announced by the NNPC.

It was reported that Adesina in an article shared on his Facebook post on Thursday, September 2, explained that the massive economic feat came about because his principal has refused to make the corporation his personal Automated Teller Machine.

He added that the president who is also the minister for petroleum resources is the first leader in the history of Nigeria and the NNPC who has refused to make the agency his means of accumulating riches.

Source: Legit