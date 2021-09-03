The recent economic boom recorded by the NNPC has been attributed to the integrity of President Buhari-led federal government

A presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, has claimed that the president's commitment to stamp out corruption in Nigeria is paying off nationally

Adesina noted that President Buhari is one Nigerian leader who has refused to enrich himself through the NNPC

Femi Adesina, a media aide of President Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed what was responsible for the N287 billion net profit announced by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Adesina in an article shared on his Facebook post on Thursday, September 2, explained that the massive economic feat came about because his principal has refused to make the corporation his personal Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

The presidential media aide asserted that President Buhari "is not collecting millions upon millions of dollars by fiat, nor is he giving directives for any under-the-table deal."

He added that the president who is also the minister for petroleum resources is the first leader in the history of Nigeria and the NNPC who has refused to make the agency his means of accumulating riches.

Adesina went on to note that under the president, as disclosed by the managing director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, the body is transforming from an integrated oil and gas company into an energy company.

The media aide revealed that due to Buhari's sustained drive to flush out corruption from the system, Aso Rock, which used to be peopled by those clamouring to cut deals and get a slice of the national cake is not so anymore.

