The governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle, has expressed his government's readiness to end banditry in the state

Matawalle made this declaration in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara on Saturday, September 11, while addressing a congregation

According to him, the attacks on bandits by security forces had made them make to seek dialogue with the government

Gusau, Zamfara - Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has said that his government is no longer interested in holding a dialogue with bandits, noting that they had spurned the olive branch once extended to them.

The Punch reports that he said in Gusau that instead, security forces would flush them out of the state.

Legit.ng gathered that Matawalle urged residents to be patient and to support new security measures put in place to flush out bandits and their collaborators to restore peace in the state.

He said:

“My administration will no longer grant amnesty to bandits as they have failed to embrace the peace initiative earlier extended to them."

The governor said the barrage of attacks on bandits by security forces had made them to make a fresh overture to the government seeking dialogue.

He said the bandits’ emissaries informed him that they had repented and would want to dialogue with the government.

Matawalle noted that some of the bandits were running out of Zamfara to other states as a result of the new security measures introduced by the state government.

He, however, warned politicians against giving any form of support to bandits, stressing that politicians should fear God and stop buying motorcycles to distribute to people who, in turn, sell to bandits to perpetuate their evil acts.

The governor said also that Zamfara government would prosecute any politician caught in the act.

The state had cut off food, petroleum products supply and other essential commodities from the reach of the bandits in their various camps.

