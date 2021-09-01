A total of 73 students were abducted from Government Day Secondary School, Kaya, according to the police

Daily Trust had reported how gunmen invaded the school in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara on Wednesday morning.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Mohammed Shehu, the Police Public Relations Officer in Zamfara, said security has been beefed up in the community where the incident occurred.

“The Zamfara state police command wishes to confirm the abduction of 73 students of Government Day Secondary school, Kaya in Maradun LGA.”

“The abduction followed the invasion of the school by large number of armed bandits that occurred today at exactly 1122hrs,” the statement reads.

“The command under the leadership of CP Ayuba N Elkanah has deployed search and rescue team that was mandated to work in synergy with the military to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students.

“Security has also been been beefed up at Kaya Village and environs to forestall further attack on the communities.

“Further development will be made known to members of the public,” he said.

