Olagunsuye Oyinlola, a former governor of Osun, has been projected as the best candidate to emerge as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s national chairman.

Those behind this campaign are members of a political organisation called Ayombo Movement for Good Governance.

The former governor was described as a worthy leader (Photo: Olagunsoye Oyinlola)

Source: Depositphotos

The group claimed Oyinlola has the needed charisma and grassroots support across Nigeria to lead the PDP to victory in the 2023 elections, Guardian reports.

Prince Ayoade Adewopo, the body's president, in a statement on Saturday, September 11, asserted that the former governor has a flawless record in the field of public administration which gives him away as a worthy leader.

Adewopo added that Oyinlola's purposeful and resourceful approaches to providing time-tested solutions to the challenges that confront the country make him a sure and trusted candidate for the job.

He went on:

“Oyinlola’s past positions have demonstrated his prodigious capacity as a celebrated manager and leader of men and resources.

“Having served in different roles of public trust, it is crystal clear that Oyinlola is reliable, dependable, and trustworthy..."

The group's boss maintained that at such a time in the history of Nigeria, the PDP needs a leader like Oyinlola to give the country prosperity and help realise the citizens' collective dreams.

Convention: PDP sources say former governors may produce next national chairman

Meanwhile, governors elected under the PDP might have ceded the right to produce the next national chairman of the party as they ratified the zoning of offices in the National Working Committee (NWC).

According to the report, the former governors met in Abuja on Wednesday, September 8 where they invited other party stakeholders to their session to seek their input in the zoning arrangement for the new NWC that would be elected at the October national convention.

During the meeting, an agreement was reached on the slots to be given to former governors and ministers to field candidates.

