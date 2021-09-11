In a recent diary session, Angel revealed that she has been having it hard in the house as almost everything is boring

The housemate told Big Brother that aside from doing routine tasks, she slept for most parts of the days

Angel, therefore, asked Big Brother to 'shake up' the house with things that will make energy popping again

Big Brother Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Angel, has in her recent diary session spoken to Big Brother about how she has been faring in the past few days.

The housemate said that she has not really been 'feeling' the activities in the house. She added only a few things have excited her, one of which was Jaypaul giving Saskay flowers.

I am lonely

Angel told Big Brother that she has been sleeping most times as the house is boring and it makes her lonely.

The housemate stated that the house needs activities to shake things up. Angel added that the boredom will continue as the house gets smaller with upcoming evictions.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with thousands of views.

Below are some of the reactions:

murdablesyotrap said:

"Biggie said,”You’re enough and sufficient” and that’s facts. We love you soo much JB Smith."

nengimuffins said:

"Only if you can open more to see that Cross really cares for you ,he loves you sincerely and has always had your back ,please let someone into that beautiful heart of yours Angel."

prinmax_beautyworld said:

"Beautiful Angel of my life."

She moved people to tears

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Angel moved some housemates and fans on social media to tears after recounting a personal story with them.

During a task that was given to them on the show, the housemates were divided into groups and told to make a painting and also explain the story behind it.

Angel who represented her team explained how the painting was done by Saga, herself and the rest of their crew and it was called Anoti which means unbeatable.

She then narrated how her mother had her when she was just 16 years old and about to enter college. Angel said her mother was happy and felt she could handle it which was why there was a yellow at the beginning of the artwork.

