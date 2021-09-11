Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has labelled Obi Cubana and Jim Iyke members of noisemakers association of Nigeria

The actor said he makes real money without causing much fuss like both of them have been doing in recent times

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video wondered about the general health status of the actor for him to make such a careless submission

Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu, has made a video that has generated thousands of reactions on social media.

In the short clip, the man sitting half-clad on a bed with a cup in his hand said that he is not a noisemaker and he makes real money.

Uche called both of them noisemakers of Nigeria. Photo sources: @uchemaduagwu, @jim.iyke, @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

I make real money

For people to know those he is referring to, he captioned it:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I do not make noise like Zubby or Obi Cubana and Jim Iyke, noisemakers association of naija, I make money, real money."

He asked his followers to take the message to Obi Cubana and Jim Iyke. Many people have since reacted to the clip.

Watch it below:

Nigerians react

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments from Nigerians. Below are some of the reactions:

the_pampared_wife said:

"See d 2k hotel you are staying."

iam_drhythm said:

"You need some rest mr money maker."

a_babeandmore said:

"This guy believes he's dying so he doesn't even care about life anymore."

3293.george said:

"Na so madness dey start."

christidahosa said:

"Baba abeg.nor let Zubby hear dis one ooo?Zubby nor be like Jim lyke oooo."

Jim Iyke faced Uche

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Uche was involved in an altercation with fellow actor, Jim Iyke.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Jim Iyke was seen confronting his colleague over comments that the latter made about the popular 'Nollywood bad boy' on social media.

From the video, it was gathered that Iyke managed to trace Maduagwu to his location and also questioned him for the comments he dropped about his person on social media.

The confrontation soon led to a fight with people struggling to hold back Iyke as he pounced on Maduagwu.

Source: Legit