BBNaija’s Boma is currently on media rounds fresh off eviction from the house and he has been tackling several issues regarding his relationship with Tega

During a recent interview, the ex-housemate heavily came hard at socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, who had called him out for allegedly sleeping with Tega

Without mincing his words, Boma made it clear that Cubana should steer clear and stop talking about him

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Boma Akpore, has a lot of issues to address on his media rounds now that he has left the competition.

However, one issue that continues to rear its head in most interviews is his controversial relationship with married ex-housemate, Tega Dominic.

Keep my name out of your mouth, BBNaija's Boma to Cubana Chiefpriest. Photo: @its_tegadominic/@bomaakpore/@cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

During a recent interview, Boma addressed a comment from flamboyant socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, who had criticised him in the past for allegedly sleeping with Tega and telling other housemates about the encounter.

Chiefpriest wrote in an Instagram post:

"The punishment of sleeping with a married woman knowingly is deep even King David; God’s most beloved was punished severely by God for doing it. His child died and his wives cheated on him rapidly. Dear young world try to avoid married women. Don’t ever be heartless like Boma."

Boma who didn’t take kindly to the words challenged Cubana and asked for a video showing him badmouth Tega in a conversation with Pere.

He noted that people want to talk simply because they can. According to him, it would make more sense to drag him for something he actually did instead of mere assumptions.

Watch the clip below:

Fans react

candycakesconfectionery_backup said:

"Call that name, Cubana with Respect."

glowryhaa said:

"God oit's the confidence for me."

business_by_zee_ said:

"This ome think say Cubana Chief Priest dey tolerate insult. He go insult am back now now."

i_am_vee___ said:

"I like that he called him out with his full name."

iam_omonike said:

"Boma need to stop attacking people that comes for him, he caused this to himself, shebi they both wanted an highlight? Why is he now angry?"

