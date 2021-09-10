Wendy Williams' team announced the show host will not be able to do promo for the season 13 of her show

According to information shared on her social media pages, the TV host took a break because of health issues she has been dealing with

The TV host had earlier shared with fans that she is battling Graves' disease, her team, however, assured fans that Wendy will make a comeback in October

Celebrated talk show host Wendy Williams has left her worldwide fans a dissapointed lot after announcing the cancellation of promo for her popular show.

Wendy Williams's team disclosed her health issues forced her to take a break. Photo: Wendy Williams.

Source: Facebook

Sick Wendy Williams

According to Wendy Williams and her team, she was forced to cancel the promo because of her ongoing health issues.

Pagesix reported that the revelation was made public through Wendy William's official social media pages.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The bad news was first announced on Thursday, September 9.

Her team, however, earlier assured fans that Wendy will make a comeback on Monday, September 20th for the premiere of season 13.

The statement read:

“Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations. She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere.” a message on her page read.

See the post below:

Another post however, confirms that the American star tested positive for COVID-19 and the 13th season of her show will begin on Monday, October 4.

The latest development unfolded not long after Wendy Williams, 57, shared with fans about how she has been dealing with several health issues on her daytime series.

During the show, Wendy revealed that she has been battling Graves' disease which forced her to take a short hiatus some time in 2020.

Fans and fellow stars react

The sad news was not received well by most of her fans and fellow celebrities who camped on the comments section to wish her a quick recovery.

hollywoodunlocked:

"Sending well wishes."

sharoncarpenter:

"Feel better soon Wendy! Sending love."

selenisleyvaofficial:

"You got this queen!!"

millyalmodovar:

"Love you Wendy! Get better!! "

selenisleyvaofficial:

"Get well soon diva!!!"

Wendy Williams opens up on trying marriage again

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wendy Williams said that she was in the market for a man but would be really picky this time around. She is making sure she selects Mr Right.

In an interview, Wendy revealed that marriage is not off the cards. This divorcee wouldn’t mind walking down the aisle again.

Wendy is at a point in her life where playing games is not what she's about. She wants that instant connection.

Source: Legit.ng