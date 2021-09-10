President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, September 9, said that fighting corruption in Nigeria had become very sophisticated and difficult.

The Nigerian leader made the disclosure while speaking at a town hall meeting with Southeast leaders in Owerri during his one-day official visit to Imo state.

presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, quoted the president as saying nobody can accuse him of having companies or mansions anywhere in the country.

According to Buhari, he tried to keep himself as clean as possible, so that he cannot be taken hostage.

Buhari who is left with just less than two years off his second term said if citizens feel secured, they would mind their own business.

While noting that he would do all in his power to see that hardworking Nigerians succeed in their endeavours, the president said he would continue to strive to leave a lasting legacy of integrity and accountability in the system.

Buhari, also noted that he wants to be remembered as the president who stabilised Nigeria in the area of security, economic prosperity, and triumphs over corruption.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Source: Legit