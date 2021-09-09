Governor Hope Uzodinma has secured the promised of President Muhammadu Buhari to help his administration

The Imo governor was told on Thursday, September 9, by the president that he has done well in governance

Specifically, President Buhari said the governor is doing well in security and infrastructural development

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, September 9, expressed satisfaction at the extent of work done so far in Imo state under Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The president said that he is impressed at the kind of infrastructural development and the level of security in the state, Punch reports.

President Buhari noted that these two areas in which the governor has performed well align with his Next Level vision for Nigeria, Sahara Reporters added.

Buhari expressed satisfaction over Uzodinma's leadership in Imo (Photo: Tolu Ogunlesi)

He, therefore, assured Uzodinma that he will do everything constitutionally possible to make sure the Imo governor achieves more for his people.

He stated:

“I have gone round and I am impressed with what I saw. A society without security and infrastructure will not progress and lucky this is where my vision has tallied with the governor of Imo state. I will use my power as enshrined by the constitution to make the governor achieve more.”

Police send strong message to troublemakers ahead of Buhari's visit to Imo

Meanwhile, the police had warned troublemakers to stay away from Imo or risk the wrath of security operatives.

The spokesman of the state's police command, Mike Abattam, issued the strong warning on Wednesday, September 8.

Legit.ng noted that that Abattam's warning follows the purported sit-at-home order issued by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ahead of the president’s visit.

The police, however, warned that its operatives and those of other sister agencies would be on the ground to deal with mischief-makers during and after the president’s visit.

Abattam stated:

“The security arrangements are perfect; the arrangements are maximum. As usual, we prepared to secure lives and property of the people of the state.

"We have informed troublemakers to vacate the state because we will deal ruthlessly with anybody who disturbs the peace of the state tomorrow (today) and going forward.”

