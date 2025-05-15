The price of cooking surged by 16.01% in March and April, with data showing 14 locations where the product is sold at high prices

A market survey shows that the price of 12.5 cylinders of cooking gas rose by almost N4,000, depending on the location

However, some areas, such as Ijebu Ode in Ogun State, recorded a stable LPG price, which analysts say is due to its proximity to Lagos

Cooking gas prices in Nigeria rose by 16.01% between March and April 2025, caused by rising imports, distribution bottlenecks, and growing demand for cleaner cooking.

A market survey based on nationwide retail costs shows a price surge across states, with families paying almost N4,000 more than others for a 12.5kg cylinder.

Top location with high prices

The data from retail outlets nationwide shows that not only is the cause of inflation on cooking gas increasing, but it is also straining consumers, depending on their locations.

Plateau State: N1.550/kg

Rivers State: N1,500/kg

Anambra State: N1,500/kg

Ikorodu, Lagos State: N1,450/kg

Ibadan, Oyo State: N1,450/kg

Borno State: N1, 400/kg

Abia State: N1,400/kg

Kano State: N1,400/kg

Abuja: N1,400/kg

Oyo State: N1,400/kg

Enugu State: N1,400/kg

Jos, Plateau State: N1,350/kg

Lagos: N1,300/kg

Kaduna State: N1,300/kg

Ijebu Ode records the lowest LPG prices

Meanwhile, Ijebu Ode in Ogun State has emerged as the least expensive for cooking gas in April, as a 12.5kg cylinder sells for N15,000 at N1,200 per kg.

Places like Kaduna, Shagamu, and Jos fell within the mid-price band, from N16,250 to N16,875 per 12.5kg.

According to Petroleumprice.ng , the retail price of a 12.5kg of LPG surged significantly in recents, from N15,085 to N17,500, and increase of 16%.

Experts say the 16% surge in LPG price puts Nigerian households under strains, with low-income families the hardest hit.

The development comes after Portugal announced plans to increase purchases of liquified natural gas (LNG) from the US and Nigeria to end its declining supplies from Russia.

Data from electricity and gas grid operators shows that the country imported 49.141 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of LNG in 2024, 96% of which was LNG.

Dealers reduce cooking gas prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that the price of cooking gas dropped sharply, selling between N950 to N1,300 per kilogram across different regions.

A market survey carried out by Legit.ng showed that the price of 1kg gas was now N1,300 at retail stores.

This is a significant decline from the N1,500 that it sold for about a month ago. However, some traders claimed that they were able to buy the product at a more discounted price at some filling station stores for as low as N1,100 per kg. Idaya Folorunsho noted that she went to refill her gas cylinder as soon as she heard the price had been reduced.

