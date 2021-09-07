A local woman has social media abuzz after sharing a snap of her car boot, stuffed with a bunch of stuff to sell

The lady hustles hard and hopes to build a better life for herself, one small sale at a time

People took to the comments section, sharing their reactions to the super inspirational post

A local woman has inspired many people with her entrepreneurial spirit, heading online to share a snap of all the items she hopes to sell from her car boot.

The lady is on a mission with her hustle, determined to improve circumstances no matter how small the victories seem.

A local woman is selling a bunch of items from her car boot. Images: @BlackCulture_HM

Source: UGC

, @BlackCulture_HM shared the inspirational post.

She captioned the photo:

"Pushing the hustle."

Many praised her

The thriving lady in beginner business sells clothes, handbags, watches, books and various other items from her car's trunk. Her willingness to get up and go looking for customers each day has certainly encouraged other social media users to try and do more with their time.

Apparently, the hustling queen has also been known to give back to the community in her free time. The determined lady with the generous heart received lots of love and encouragement in the comments section.

Check out some of the reactions to the post below:

@Godfrey76918097 said:

"Above all these hustles, you always put time aside to help the vulnerable with wheelchairs and the poor with food parcels. May the grace and mercy of God follow you wherever you are Rakgadi."

@MasikeMabusela said:

"Haai great my sweerie and you will prosper. Phambili.'

@AfricanAfricano said:

"Keep it up. It will make sense one day."

@DonaldMabasa8 said:

"Keep pushing."

@FMehluli said:

"Phusha presa pitshiza."

Another hardworking lady

Source: Legit.ng