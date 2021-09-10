Musicians Patoranking, Davido, and DJ Spinall were recently spotted having fun as they laughed and made jokes

Businessman Obi Cubana was later seen with a friend and Patoranking as they sang an Igbo song together

The men were seen at a UK bar rocking with the oyinbo DJ that played Patoranking's latest single

Since the release of his song Celebrate Me, Nigerian singer Patoranking makes sure the music is played wherever he goes. In most cases, he is also spotted with close friends and colleagues.

The father of one recently shared a lovely video on his Instagram Stories and they revealed him spending time with DJ Spinall and Davido.

Patoranking, Davido, and DJ Spinall were spotted having fun. Photos: @patorankingfire

Having fun is our hobby

The men were at a club in the UK as they made jokes and laughed with one another. Patoranking's song Celebrate Me was being played by the bar's official DJ.

Davido and DJ Spinall were obviously enjoying the music as they were spotted singing and dancing to it.

They also mouthed the part that urged people to celebrate them while they were still alive and not wait till they die.

Patoranking and nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana were later spotted in the video singing an Igbo song. The men burst into laughter as soon as the song ended.

Watch the lovely video below:

Father and son

Patoranking was seen looking excited as he sat on Kwam 1's laps. Someone seemed to be recording a video of them as Patoranking gave different poses.

Kwam 1 later said something that got both of them smiling as they discussed shortly. It seemed Patoranking was too heavy for Kwam 1's laps as the fuji singer gently pushed him up.

As soon as the Celebrate Me crooner got up, he respectfully shook the hands of his senior colleague before taking his leave.

Some Nigerians hailed both men as they noted that they displayed a father and son relationship.

