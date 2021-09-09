Nigerian singer 2baba has said that he would not allow his marriage to become a subject of conversation on social media

The singer stated this on his Instagram page as he addressed the current situation of his relationship with his wife

Nigerians, however, said 2baba does not have the right to tell them to stop talking about his marriage as his wife started the drama on social media

African Queen crooner 2baba has finally addressed his marital crisis on his social media page.

The father of seven finally spoke out after his wife Annie's voice note saying he travelled to the US to see Pero without telling her was leaked.

2baba finally breaks silence over his marriage crisis. Photos: @annieidibia1, @official2baba

2baba finally speaks out

Taking to his Instagram page, the music legend admitted that it was wrong of his wife to bring their marital issues on social media.

However, he added that he would not allow the matter to become a free-for-all battle with everyone having who they support or not.

Noting that neither he nor his wife is perfect, 2baba urged everyone to stop debating on the issue and allow his family to tackle the matter privately.

Read his full post below:

Nigerians kick at 2baba's post

the.wenddy:

"Sorry Legend but you can’t tell me what to do."

ashabi_____:

"Na your wife you fit tell that one. You no fit control me."

prembella_ceo:

"But we were on our own jejely oooo."

ako_na_uchaey:

"I swear na only that last part baba write by himself."

i_am_amii2:

"Tbaba abeg no vex but you dey mad oo. Don’t tell me what to do with my data pls."

agi_meg:

"U sneak out go America to go see pero or not?"

officialaisha05:

"If your wife no bring an come SM, nobody go know nor even put mouth!!"

adunnie_dunnie:

"Innocent Idibia are you innocent or not?"galadofashionhub

tushcompere:

"He didn't write this. I was expecting "one love my people".... Tuface didn't write this."

2baba's younger brother slams Annie on social media

Charles penned down a lengthy note where he leveled series of accusations against Annie and claimed that 2baba was the unhappiest man he had ever seen in real life.

According to Charles, their Idibia family has always been a peaceful one but it was starting to seem like a flaw because Annie wanted to take them for fools.

Charles claimed Annie’s act of calling out 2baba was her threat tool to gain control because her husband is a private person.

