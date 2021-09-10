After being fed up with her experiences with dishonest and fraudulent mechanics, a Nigerian undergraduate took it upon herself to learn the car-fixing job

Onyinyechi Gabriel, a political science student at the University of Ibadan, makes her living as a mechanic and is proud of the job

Onyinyechi said that people had expressed doubts about her ability on the job but with time, they came to the realization that she knew her onions

Onyinyechi Gabriel is a Nigerian student who has been able to combine academic work with her job as a mechanic.

The political science student of the University of Ibadan, Ibadan is elated with the fact that she is the only female mechanic in her locality.

Her coursemates were surprised that she is a mechanic Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BBC News Pidgin

Source: Facebook

Why she ventured into the mechanic work terrain

In a recent interview with BBC News Pidgin, Onyinyechi said she had a car in 2016 and recalled how mechanics would always try to take advantage of her little knowledge about car problems to the point of talking her into selling it off.

The undergraduate then took it upon herself to acquire the skill and began to make it a means of livelihood.

Her coursemates and parents were surprised at her job

The hardworking lady said her coursemates were surprised upon learning the work she does despite being a student.

Onyinyechi added that her parents advised her to leave the profession for the male folks but have since relaxed their thoughts following her determination and performance.

Her versatility has earned her name-calling as man, iron lady and double chi but she remains resolute to be better at the job.

People hail the hardworking lady

Efemena Ogbiruvetah said:

"You doing well my dear ,I remember back then when my dad ask me to go learn work after I finish writing my jamb ,I cried so much cos I have always wanted to be Barrister, but I have no choice than to follow the will of my Dad.

"Today I'm grateful that I don't go to school then ,cos after my learning of work I did a per time program, and today I have a workshop of my own with boys, may God bless my Dad for making me attain this height."

Temitope Oni commented:

"Learn work wa fit give u ur urgent 2k make u no come turn people wa dey wait for giveaway online o. Plus work wa u learn na ur own. Nice one sis."

Mensah Felix remarked:

"Really I love you, you are beautiful congratulations is true what man can do women can do better I love your spirit keep it up dear."

JO Uzomba stated:

"The talent is there it only requires steering up through training.

"Don't allow gender, age, faith deception, teaching against those who work hard or hard work, rank or position to stop you.

"State of mind created by these inhibitions or even policies or culture and religion create lack of jobs, poverty, hunger, backwardness, poor self and environmental development, jealousy over those who work hard by those who do not have and can raise agitations and attacks against the society."

Nigerian lady who works as a mechanic showcases her hustle with joy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was spotted lying on the bare floor as she worked as a mechanic.

In a LinkedIn post written at the beginning of August, the female mechanic said that she does not give up when others are quitting.

She encouraged people to chase their dreams no matter what the cost of doing so could be. In another post, she advised on the need to overcome fear and succeed.

Some of the photos she shared on the platform have her under a car as she worked on fixing the vehicle’s faults.

