Ekiti govt dismissed the surgeon involved in the disputed kidney surgery at EKSUTH

Surgical team members were suspended as the state approved a fresh transplant and two years of care for the patient

Govt ordered hospital reorganisation and pledged reforms to restore public confidence in the health system

The Ekiti state government has dismissed a surgeon at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) following allegations of organ harvesting linked to a controversial kidney surgery performed on a patient, Joshua Afolayan.

The decision was announced on Friday in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani, after the government received and reviewed the report of a seven-member Panel of Enquiry set up to investigate the matter.

Alleged Organ Harvesting: Ekiti Govt Takes Action Against Surgeon

Panel submits report on disputed kidney surgery

Dr Filani disclosed that the panel, chaired by Professor Francis Faduyile, submitted its detailed findings on Thursday, 11 days after it was constituted to probe claims made by Afolayan over a surgical procedure carried out at EKSUTH.

According to the commissioner, the government carefully examined the report and adopted its key recommendations.

“The surgeon who had primary responsibility for the surgery is to be dismissed from the service of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) with immediate effect,” the statement read.

Surgical team suspended, patient to receive support

The government also ordered disciplinary measures against other members of the surgical team involved in the operation.

“All members of the surgical team present in the theatre on the day of the operation are to be suspended from duty for a period of one month, pending further administrative review,” Dr Filani said.

In addition, the Ekiti State Government approved full medical support for the affected patient.

“The Ekiti State Government will bear the full cost of a new kidney transplant for Mr Joshua Afolayan and will also take responsibility for his post-transplant care and transplant-related medical maintenance for a period of two years,” the commissioner stated.

EKSUTH departments to undergo reorganisation

Dr Filani added that the government had approved a comprehensive reorganisation of relevant departments within EKSUTH to strengthen clinical governance, accountability and patient safety.

He warned that while the state government recognises and supports the many dedicated health professionals working at the teaching hospital, it would not hesitate to act decisively when professional standards are breached.

“The Ekiti State Government continues to stand firmly behind hardworking health workers, but we will take decisive action where ethical and professional standards are compromised,” he said.

Govt vows to restore public confidence in health system

Speaking further, the commissioner stressed that the administration remains committed to protecting patients and restoring public trust in the state’s health system.

“We remain resolute in upholding ethical and professional standards in healthcare delivery and in sustaining public confidence in the Ekiti State health system,” Dr Filani said.

He assured residents that necessary reforms would be pursued to prevent a recurrence and ensure that EKSUTH continues to function as a centre of excellence.

“We thank the people of Ekiti State for their patience and trust, and we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to quality healthcare, compassion and responsible governance,” he added.

Patient recounts ordeal, alleges kidney removal

Earlier this month, Afolayan accused doctors at EKSUTH of harvesting his kidney without consent.

Addressing a press conference in Ado Ekiti, he said he was involved in an accident in August 2025 and was later informed at the hospital that one of his kidneys had been affected.

According to him, scans conducted at EKSUTH and the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, confirmed that his right kidney was damaged while the left kidney was healthy.

However, Afolayan alleged that during surgery in October to remove the faulty kidney, both kidneys were taken out.

“I urinated about five minutes before the surgery, but since the operation, I have not been able to pass urine,” he said.

He added that repeated attempts to get clear explanations from the hospital were unsuccessful, prompting him to seek medical assessment elsewhere.

“After further scans at another facility, I discovered that I had been living without a kidney since the operation,” Afolayan alleged.

