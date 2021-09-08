A Nigerian lady, Tosin Ajayi, has celebrated graduating from the university after facing numerous education-threatening challenges

Tosin, highlighting her challenges, said she had slept on the bare floor, gone two days without a meal and even fed on garri

The excited lady stated that through it all, she was able to overcome thanks to God's enabling grace

A Nigerian lady Tosin Ajayi got emotional as she announced her graduation from university in style.

The graduate of Federal College of Education, Abeokuta shared on LinkedIn a snap of herself kneeling with arms spread in appreciation while adorning a signature-filled signing out top.

She finished school against all odds Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Tosin Ajayi

In a lengthy read, Tosin highlighted the numerous hurdles she overcame on the road to becoming a graduate.

The challenges she faced

According to the fresh graduate, she had once slept in an empty room with only her 'Ghana-must-go' bag.

The lady who also hawked said things were so difficult to the point that she resorted to begging for food and even used her upkeep money to offset school dues.

Tosin said God's grace helped her in overcoming all the challenges.

Social media reacts

Dr Taufiq-Hail Ghilan Al-Madhagy said:

"Life is hard, but we should be patient and learn lots of lessons. We are prepared for something that we have never thought of. Fruit needs time to ripen, so do us... May success cover your life, but do not forget those who are still suffering and need your help!"

Elizabeth Johnson stated:

"And the grace continues to speak in EVERY areas of your life… you’re a shining light that darkness cannot and will not comprehend.. go and flourish, for you’ve payed the price and ye shall reap bountifully…. A big Congratulations I tap into such Grace ☺️.. Amen."

Lola Morenikeji Gbenle wrote:

"Congratulations Tosin Ajayi You ain't seen anything yet. Grace is still taken you farther. Eyes have not seen, ears have not heard , and it has not even entered the mind of men. what God has in store for those that trust him..keep trusting."

Chinwe Ejikeme remarked:

"Congratulations my dear.....We can only thrive in this planet by His Grace alone. By His Grace you shall continue to succeed. His mercies endureth forever.

"Keep Faith and keep enjoying His abundance Grace."

