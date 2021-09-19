Barbadian singer Rihanna has shown love to her fans on the streets in a heartwarming video making the rounds on social media

The singer could be seen hugging one of the fans and giving another one a cash gift as she had a conversation with them

She was asked by one of the fans to give a shout-out to his girlfriend who was celebrating her birthday

Barbadian singer Rihanna has warmed the hearts of many on social media after showing love to his fans on the streets.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @thetattleroomng, the 33-year-old singer could be seen talking with some fans on the streets as she was about to enter a building.

One of the fans whom she hugged asked her to give a shout-out to his girlfriend who was celebrating her birthday. The singer obliged and was shown a picture of the celebrant.

Another fan was lucky enough as she received a cash gift from the award-winning singer.

Social media reacts

The video warmed the hearts of Instagram users who soon flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on it.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

@chi___wuena said:

"Westerners are so simple."

@dexterous_better commented:

"No heavy security."

@sept28born wrote:

"That’s how life’s supposed to be. Spreading love."

@abdulmalik__zaynab said:

"She is such a beautiful soul."

@dumebiblog commented:

"No police with big big guns and masks."

Bouncer denies Rihanna and ASAP Rocky access to club

In other news, ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are two of the most well-known superstars on the planet, yet one club staff member didn't recognise them.

On Wednesday, the Umbrella singer stepped out with her boyfriend for a date night in New York City, wearing a pink vintage Dior slip dress and a fluffy pink bucket hat.

As they approached Barcade, they were surrounded by paparazzi and fans, according to a report by Rap-Up. The club's security appeared to bar them from entering once they arrived.

RiRi and Rocky were seen waiting for several minutes at the door while Rocky interacted with the bouncer and a patient Rihanna looked on. The bouncers claimed they didn't know the renowned pair and demanded identification.

Source: Legit.ng