Popular Yoruba movie actress, Olayinka Solomon, has taken to social media to announce her engagement

In a video first shared on Tiktok, the actress makes a montage of different video including a clip from her proposal

Several fans have taken to social media to congratulate the film star, with many sharing beautiful prayers for her

Wedding bells are ringing for Olayinka Solomon as her heartthrob recently popped the million-dollar question and from the looks of things, she gave a resounding yes!

The actress announced her engagement. Photo credit: @olayinkasolomon01

The popular Yoruba movie actress whose Instagram page of over 400k followers is currently on private, first shared the news of her engagement on Tiktok.

The beautiful announcement

In the video, a montage of different moments starting with a clip from the moment she was proposed to with a cake that read, 'will you marry me?' alongside with the some letter balloons carrying the dame message.

In other clips, a happy Olayinka is seen dancing with her boo, first in matching robes then in other matching outfits.

Check out the video below:

Reactions

Amidst celebrity relationship drama splattered across social media, several internet users have received Olayinka's message with much happiness and relief.

The video which has since gone viral has attracted several reactions.

Check out some comments below:

j_boy86:

"Congratulations and we bind every spirit of premium tears and divorce."

black_iyamu:

"I pray jealous people no put mind for your joy my sister, I protect your union with the blood of Jesus, Amen ."

efegeorge:

"Your number 1 prayer should be “breakfast not our portion” all the recent announcements on socio medium since get as dem be."

hawtchocolate_1:

"This people no dey hear word .. I cover their relationship with the blood of Jesus Christ. Amen."

oluwakemiii___:

"Congratulations, but we no wan hear story oo pls i dey beg."

