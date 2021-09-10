Kim Kardashian almost had a heart attack when her baby boy Saint broke his arm in multiple places - every mommas’ nightmare

Sharing the terrible experience on her social media, Kim made it clear that she was the one in a state, not Saint

The mum of four shared a photo of her little boy in a wheelchair probably after getting medical attention

Kim Kardashian’s baby boy Saint (five years old) found himself in hospital after a nasty accident. The poor little guy broke his arm in several places.

Kim Kardashian revealed that five-year-old son Saint broke his arm in a few places and showed off his huge cast following the incident. Image: @kimkardashian

Taking to social media, a very emotional momma Kim shared the story, making it clear that she was a lot more shook about it than Saint was. Little soldier this one!

Sharing some snaps, Kim showed Saint in a wheelchair and then another of his gnarly cast, reported Swift Headline.

Saint breaks his arm Photocredit: @kimkardashian

"We are sure this is going to be a winner with his siblings and friends, kids always find broken bones such an achievement, lol."

