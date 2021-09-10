Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to social media to warn people who pray to have the type of other people’s relationships

According to the movie star, people needed to be careful of what they said ‘God when’ to especially when they didn’t have all the information

Tonto reminded fans that people only allow them see what they want them to see, a number of them shared their reactions

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has spoken against the trend of people admiring social media relationships and saying ‘God when’ as they hope to have the same.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the mother of one shared a post where she warned people to be careful of the things they said ‘God when’ to.

According to the film star, people needed to be cautious of the things they asked God for because they did not have all the information.

Tonto Dikeh motivates fans after messy breakup with Prince Kpokpogri. Photos: @tontolet

Not stopping there, Tonto added that people on social media only display what they want others to see.

See her post below:

Nigerians react

After Tonto shared the post with her over 6 million followers, numerous fans trooped to her comment section to share their different opinions.

A number of them agreed with her. While others noted that the post was inspired by her failed relationship with Delta politician, Prince Kpokpogri.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Germanjuiice:

“Na so I go tap rubbish .”

l.tobiloba:

“This is deep. That’s life, way to go. You don’t unveil too much until there is a certainty for a committed relationship.”

Heatherlovesafrobeats:

“True lol grass is not always greener on the other side.”

Goodgod9670:

“Breakfast go make you drop motivational quotes.”

Reality_printz:

“Heart break no b your mate e go turn you to motivational speaker .”

Nene_george:

“My sister, before you start motivating us, also check yourself, the problem might be you♀️♀️.”

Mrpresidennnt:

“Not all that glitters on the internet is gold. A lot of them are gold plated.”

I am a silent killer - Tonto allegedly tells Kpokpogri in leaked messages

More drama continues to unfold between Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her estranged lover Prince Kpokpogri.

Hours after a voice recording of the actress surfaced on social media, Kpokpogri took to his Instastory channel to speak about the audio file.

Still on the matter, Kpokpogri posted another screenshot showing a private message Tonto allegedly sent to one of his associates with her verified IG account.

In the message, the actress noted that she’s a silent killer who learnt from the best and as such, she would respond to the online drama from behind the scenes.

