Aggrieved members of the APC have vowed to continue with multiple court cases against the party over the ward congress

This development is coming as the APC caretaker committee said it would report such members to the National Executive Committee

Nigeria's ruling party on Monday, September 6, promised to make a list of members who have instituted legal proceedings

A report by The Punch indicates tha members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who have filed court cases against the ruling party, have vowed to go ahead with the suits despite threats of expulsion.

The APC according to Vanguard on Monday, September 6, vowed to discipline members who have instituted legal proceedings against the party.

Members of the APC have vowed to continue with the suits against the party despite the threat to expel them. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress

Source: Facebook

This was made known by Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, the national secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

According to Akpanudoedehe, the party's hierarchy is compiling a list of all such members for the National Executive Committee (NEC) to apply sanctions.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

While some aggrieved members in Enugu, Lagos and Ogun states are preparing to approach the courts, those in Bauchi and Ekiti states had dragged the party’s Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee to court,

In reaction to the threat on Monday, aggrieved members in Bauchi state said they were not scared by the threat of expulsion.

Ekiti state members on their part dared the national leadership of the party led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state to suspend or expel them as a result of the court action.

APC Expels Yola South LGA Caretaker Chairman, Sulaiman Adamu

Earlier, the APC caretaker committee ratified the expulsion of the party's chairman in Yola south local government area of Adamawa state, Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Akpanudoudehe stated that Adamu's expulsion from the party takes immediate effect.

He said the decision is part of the resolutions reached at the 16th meeting of the CECPC held at the Party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, September 1.

Court sacks Governor Buni as APC caretaker chairman, stops LGA congress

Meanwhile, a high court sitting in Asaba, the Delta state capital, has stopped the scheduled local government congresses of the APC slated for October 4, 2021.

The court also restrained Governor Buni from parading as the caretaker chairman of the APC until the determination of a substantive suit.

Olorogun Elvis Ayomanor, the deputy chairman of the APC, who led other officials of the Delta APC, had approached the court following the July 10, 2021 ward congress, which was allegedly hijacked.

Source: Legit