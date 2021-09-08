Governor Nyesom Wike has said God won’t allow another person like Muhammadu Buhari to take over leadership of the country

Wike said this to counter a statement made earlier by his colleague Governor Umahi, noted that even the Nigerian leader knows it's not possible

Umahi had earlier expressed hope that come 2023, God will provide Nigeria with another president ‘who has a good heart like Buhari

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has reacted to a statement credited to his Ebonyi state counterpart, Dave Umahi, who said that God will give Nigeria a president like Muhammadu Buhari.

Wike at a stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Wednesday, September 8, berated the Ebonyi state governor, adding that he is lying to the president, The Punch reports.

Governor Wike knocked his Ebonyi state counterpart, Dave Umahi, who said that God will give Nigeria a president like Buhari. Photo credit: @GovernorNyesomEzenwoWikeCON

Source: Facebook

According to him, the president himself knows that God won’t give the country another leader like him in 2023.

While addressing business owners in the state on the controversy around Value Added Tax, the governor lamented that the injustice in the country under Buhari was worsening security situation.

Wike who lambasted his counterpart, suggested that Umahi undergo a psychiatric check for making such an assertion.

God will give us another president who has good heart like Buhari in 2023, Governor Umahi

Recall that the governor of Ebonyi state had expressed hope that someone with a good heart like President Buhari will emerge as his successor in 2023.

Umahi, however, said it is too early to play the politics of 2023 as he observed that it is a distraction on the part of the president and state governors.

The governor also noted that members of different political parties from the southeast are working within their parties to ensure that they concede their presidential tickets to the region.

Presidency 2023: I will feel bad if APC doesn’t give southeast opportunity, Umahi opens up

Similarly, Umahi said he will feel bad if the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not give the southeast a chance at the presidency in 2023.

The Ebonyi state governor said this when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV on Friday, September 3.

Umahi noted that the major yearning of the people of the southeastern region is that they should be given a chance to produce Nigeria's president, whether on the platform of the PDP or the APC.

Source: Legit